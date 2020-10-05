Meghalaya Govt to set up Check Gate at Umling

The Meghalaya government has decided to set up a check gate at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district.

Meanwhile, the state government has sanctioned a pre-fabricated structure for the check gate to save time and cost.

“We have sanctioned a prefab for the project and it would come up in 60 days,” chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

He further said the entry-exit check gate in Umling wil help in carrying out checking of visitors to the State.

Currently all the visitors are registered at the entry points at Byrnihat.

