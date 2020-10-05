Nagaland Health Dept Office in Civil Secretariat Sealed

The office of the state health department in Nagaland Civil Secretariat has been sealed.

The office of the department has been sealed for 48 hours with effect from October 4, 2020, in view of the detection of few COVID-19 positive cases in the office.

A notification was issued on Sunday by Gregory Thejawelie, the deputy commissioner of Kohima district, in this regard.

“In view of the detection of few COVID-19 positive persons and as, the SOP on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in offices issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division), Govt of India. Dated 4th June 2020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland Civil Secretariat is hereby sealed for 48 (Forty-Eight) hours w.e.f. 4th October 2020,” the notification said.

Nagaland so far has registered a total of 6,552 COVID-19 positive cases.