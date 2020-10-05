Veteran Samajwadi Party Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former MLC of Samajwadi Party, passed away in his native village Kakor in Purwa on Saturday (October 3) night. He was 92. He breathed his last at around 9 pm on Saturday, said a report.

The veteran leader had been fighting illness for several days. His last rites were performed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. A huge crowd gathered during the final rites to catch a last glimpse of the leader.

Yadav, who was elected sarpanch of his village at the age of 21 in 1949, was the block chief for 15 years and a member of the Legislative Council for 20 consecutive years. He was a three-time member of the Legislative Council and also the block chief of Auraiya’s block, Bhagya Nagar twice.