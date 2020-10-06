Assam SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused PK Dutta Arrested

Prime accused of the SI exam scam of Assam Police PK Dutta has been arrested from the Assam-Nepal border at Kakarvitta on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district.

Dutta was arrested while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law. He is presently kept in Panitanky in Siliguri.

Dutta’s son-in-law and son are also with him while he was being arrested. He is currently under interrogation at the immigration center in the border.

The former IPS officer has been absconding since September 20, the day when the Assam government cancelled a written exam to recruit 597 sub-inspectors to the police force.