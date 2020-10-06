Cinema Halls, Multiplexes Allowed to Operate After 6 Months: Centre Issues Guidelines

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued guidelines regarding the operations at cinemas and multiplexes that are set to reopen from October 15 after remaining shut for over six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines, the cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy so as to maintain adequate physical distance between people. “Seats not to be occupied” will be marked for the purpose.

The show timings of the screenings will also be staggered and a sufficient number of box office counters shall be opened to avoid overcrowding, the ministry has stated. They have also allowed the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.