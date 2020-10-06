Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Offers Diagnostic Facility, Ultrasound at Rs 150, MRI at Rs 50!

Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib has announced the opening of a diagnostic facility that will start operating from December 2020 in Delhi.

The facility within the premises comes as an affordable option for people who have been asked to undergo medical tests by their doctors.

At the facility, patients will have to pay Rs 150 for ultrasounds and Rs 50 for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan.

As per the Arvinder Singh Soni, chairman liver transplant at Medanta and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, the initiative intends to help people who do not have the necessary means to pay for expensive tests like an MRI.

As per Sirsa, the dialysis will be conducted using machines worth Rs 6 crore that had been donated to the hospital. While underprivileged persons will be able to undergo an MRI scan for Rs 50, the others will have to pay Rs 800 for the same. A committee of doctors has been formed to identify the persons who will be eligible for the concession.