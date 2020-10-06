Manipur: ECI Gives Nod for By-Poll in 3 More Constituencies

Chief Electoral Officer Manipur announced by-election scheduled for three more assembly constituencies in addition with the 2 assembly constituencies.

Of the 13 vacant assembly seats of the 11th Manipur Assembly by-election for the five assembly constituencies will be held.

Earlier, by-election for the Wangjing Tentha assembly constituency and Lilong Assembly constituency had been announced by the CEO Manipur, following that Code Of Conduct has been enforced in Thoubal district since September 29 .

Chief Electoral Officer Manipur PK Singh today announced the election schedule for By- Elections to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in respect of 22-Wangoi, 51-Saitu (ST) and 60-Singhat (ST) Assembly Constituencies today.

The schedule for By Elections for the said Assembly Constituencies announced today will be held on November 7.

Election Notification will be issued on October 13 and the last date of Nominations is October 20.

Scrutiny of Nominations is scheduled on October 21 and last date for withdrawal of Candidature is October 23.

Counting of Votes will be conducted on November 10 and the election process shall be completed on November 12.

With the announcement of the Election Schedule by the Election Commission of India, the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately and will be applicable in the areas falling under 22-Wangoi Assembly Constituency and the entire districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur.