NASA’s Cargo Spacecraft Named After Astronaut Kalpana Chawla Arrives at ISS

A NASA resupply spacecraft named in honour of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla reached the International Space station (ISS) on October 9.

According to reports, the spacecraft carried nearly 8,000 pounds of scientific investigations.

At 5.32 a.m. EDT (3 p.m. India time), Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA used the robotic Canadarm2 to grapple the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft, while Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos monitored Cygnus systems during its approach.

The ground controllers then commanded the station’s arm to rotate and install Cygnus, dubbed the S.S. Kalpana Chawla, on the bottom of the station’s Unity module, NASA announced.

Chawla, who made history at NASA as the first female astronaut of Indian descent and dedicated her life to understanding flight dynamics, lost her life during the STS-107 mission when the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentering Earth’s atmosphere in 2003.