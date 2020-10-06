Nirbhaya Convicts’ Lawyer AP Singh to Defend Hathras Gangrape Case Accused

Ajay Prakash Singh, the lawyer who defended the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape accused, will be defending those accused in the Hathras gangrape case.

He was appointed by the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, an upper caste organisation, to defend the Hathras gangrape case accused.

According to an India Today report, former Union minister Raja Manvendra Singh, who heads the organisation, appointed AP Singh to defend the Hathras gangrape case accused.

The Hathras case has received support from the Upper caste communities, with demand for an unbiased probe, as the nation rages over the ever mounting caste-led-rape cases in the country.

Notably, national media have reported that Seema Kushwaha, council of the Nirbhaya victim will be representing the 20-year-old Hathras victim.