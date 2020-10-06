Remove All Off-Road Vehicles from NH, State Highways Within 2 Weeks, Orders Arunachal Govt

The District Magistrate, Itanagar has directed to remove vehicles lying off-road on the road side garages of the National Highways, State Highways and Sector Roads of ICR within 2 weeks.

It is to be mentioned that numerous off-road vehicles permanently lying on National Highways, State Highways and Sector Roads of ICR, hence leading to traffic congestion.

Such off-road vehicles and use of roads for purposes other man for vehicular movement has added to traffic nuisance in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The order reads, “Owners of all such vehicles and proprietors at road side garages to remove an such vehicles from National Highway, State Highway and Sector roads within two weeks.”

Further,the garage owners should park the vehicles to be repaired within their premises, failing which the District Administration would remove the nuisance after expiry of above period at the expense of the vehicle owners and garage proprietors and penal action will be taken, initiated against them as per relevant sections of law.