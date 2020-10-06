Tripura State Successfully Produces ‘Bamboo Rice’

The Tripura state government has announced successful production of ‘Bamboo Rice’.

Notably, bamboo rice has more protein than normal rice and wheat. It helps to reduce joint pain, back pain and other pain. It also contains anti diabetic elements.

According to experts, the medicinal properties of bamboo rice makes it a smart choice for those suffering from concerned health issues. And that’s the reason it is expected that in the coming 5 years, bamboo rice will capture a good market portion in the Indian grocery market.