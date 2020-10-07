3 Accidents Reported in Atal Tunnel in 72 Hrs Since Inauguration

The new Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest motorable tunnel, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district is turning out to be a accident prone zone.

Reportedly, motorists are tunneling their way to accidents by combining selfies with reckless driving while zooming through the 9.02-km long horseshoe-shaped tunnel.

“Three accidents were reported in a single day on October 4. The cause of the accidents was largely reckless driving,” BRO Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman said.

He said the CCTVs recorded that a few motorists stopped their vehicles midway while crossing the tunnel to take selfies.

“No one is allowed to stop the vehicle midway and no overtaking is allowed despite the tunnel being double-lane, Purushothaman added.

The 9.2 km-long horseshoe-shaped single-tube, two-lane tunnel has been constructed under the 3,978 metre Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range.