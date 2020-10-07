Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee Holds “Silent Protest” Demanding Justice for Hathras Victim

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has organised a “Silent Protest (Satyagraha)” on 7th October 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar against the pitiless actions and arbitrary act of the UP Government and demanding justice for the Hathras victim and her family.

Nabam Tuki, Presient APCC said that the recent incident of rape and murder of a girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the consciousness of every citizen in the country. He further condemned the brazen inhumanity perpetrated on the victim by the culprits and the shameless actions from the Yogi Adityanath led BJP Govt. in Uttar Pradesh have pained people across the country.

On 1st October 2020, the UP Government in a brazen act of highhandedness and despotism has prevented the delegation led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders from meeting the victim’s family. Even media persons were not allowed to the vicinity of the victim’s village.

Most shockingly, the Congress delegation was stopped at the UP border and the police manhandled Shri Rahul Gandhiji in a most heinous way and arrested him and Priyankaji along with other leaders. Even, police brutally lathi charged the Congress party workers and other party functionaries.