Assam Govt to Conduct Recruitment Exams through Varsities, Releases List of Exams

Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the state government will hereafter conduct all job recruitment through universities.

The decision came after the recent scandal revolving around the sub-inspectors recruitment examination question paper leak.

Addressing the media the Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “In order to prevent such incidents in the future, henceforth, all government services related recruitment examinations including state police will be conducted through the universities”.

Meanwhile, the state government will be conducting all government job recruitment examinations through select universities, namely Gauhati University, Tezpur University, Assam University, Dibrugarh University, and Cotton University.

According to a official notification issued – Police, Home Guards, Prisons, P&RD and Labour Deptts exams will be held in Dibrugarh University; Industries & Commerce, Skill Development, Transport, Excise, Forest & Environment Deptts will be held in Gauhati University; Social Welfare and Soil Conservation Deptts in Assam University; Irrigation Deptt in Tezpur University.