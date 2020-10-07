Assam SI Exam Scam: Ex-DIG PK Dutta brought to Guwahati

The prime accused in SI recruitment scam, Ex-DIG PK Dutta, will be produced before a court in Guwahati today.

Earlier, the retired top cop was arrested from Kakarbhitta along Indo-Nepal border. He was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district.

Dutta was arrested while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law.

The former IPS officer has been absconding since September 20, the day when the Assam government cancelled a written exam to recruit 597 sub-inspectors to the police force.

Dutta and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Diban Deka are suspected to have assured jobs to many candidates in lieu of cash.

