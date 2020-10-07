Bodo to be Associate Official Language of Assam

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the state cabinet has decided to make Bodo the associate official language for the state of Assam.

Notably, the Assam state cabinet has also given approval for the constitution of a Bodo Kachari Autonomous Welfare Council outside the 6th schedule area for the welfare of the Bodo community.

Earlier, in a notification by the Ministry of Information & Boardcasting of the Historic Bodo Settlement Agreement, Bodo language has been notified as an associate official language in Assam.

The agreement also stress on commission for inclusion or exclusion of tribal population residing in viallges adjoining Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.

Bodo, Boro or Mech is the Sino-Tibetan language spoken primarily by the Bodo people of Northeast India.

The language has attained a position of pride with the opening of the post-graduate course in Bodo language and literature in the University of Guwahati in 1996. Since 1963, the language has been written using the Devanagari script.