Naga Accord ‘Draft’ Finalised, Centre Rejects Demand for Separate Flag

The Centre has decided to go ahead with its plan to sign a peace accord with all the other armed rebel groups and civil society organisations of Nagaland.

Although a section of NSCN (I-M) led by its secretary general Th. Muivah has not given their final consent for signing the peace accord, however, its NSCN(I-M) to take its final call to sign the peace accord as all the other stakeholders have approved the “final draft agreement” aimed at bringing an end to decades-old insurgency in Nagaland.

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an umbrella organisation of seven militant groups of the state and citizens’ groups have already approved the draft agreement.

Meanwhile, the demand for a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland has been rejected once again in the negation with IB officers, security sources admitted said NSCN(I-M) has been trying to buy time by raising some rhetorical issues, but Government of India has made it clear that they can’t prolong peace talks any more.