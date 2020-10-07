No More Free COVID-19 Test in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government has decided to withdraw free coronavirus testing facility in the state from October 16.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said from October 16, anyone who wants to go for Covid-19 tests will have to pay.

Meanwhile, Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 will be mandatory for all persons including permanent residents who will enter the state from October 16 for an amount of Rs 500.

Rs 3,200 will be charged for Truenat, CBNAAT or RTPCR testing, but people under the BPL category people and those carrying certificates of having undergone Truenat, CBNAAT or RTPCR test within 72 hours will be exempted.

“It will be applicable for both permanent residents and the people who will come into the state for business purposes,” Prestone Tynsong said.

It is to be mentioned here that the ICMR has withdrew assistance or subsidy to procure testing kits and now all the states have to pay to procure the kits in the state of Meghalaya.

“There is no more assistance from the central government and the ICMR has already issued this order,” Tynsong said.