Noted Sikkim film actor DK Lepcha died of COVID-19 on October 8.

According to reports, she had tested positive for the virus and passed away at the STNM Hospital.

Fondly known as Mannu Tatha, Pradhan appeared in several Nepali films, stage shows, music videos, telefilms, and serials.

Lepcha was associated with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), where she was the convener of the party’s culture wing.