Arunachal Pradesh: District Malaria Elimination Task Force meets

The first meeting of the members of District Malaria Elimination Task Force unit of Tawang District was conducted on Wednesday in the conference hall of DC Tawang. In which all the members of Task force were present, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok.

In the meeting, DC Tawang said, “the role of Medical team and members of Task force is very important in disseminating information and awareness on Malaria, We should work fulltime and justify our salary by giving our service sincerely and dedicatedly.” He stressed on giving awareness to the general public on maintaining cleanliness and proper management and segregation of domestic and other wastes.

Dr. T.Loyi, Public Health Consultant, National Vector Borne Disease control programme (NVBDCP) Itanagar explained the role of DMETF members in Malaria Elimination Programme, he further gave detailed information on the programme and its implementation, preparation of District and Block level Micro plans etc.

DMO Tawang Dr. Wangdi Lama speaking on the breeding ground of Mosquitoes said, “the worn out tyres lying in garages in Township area and unused dehusking stones and contaminated water in it are one of the best breeding ground for mosquitoes, and we need to give awareness in this regard to the garage owners and workers.” He further requested CDPO to sensitize the Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers in this regard at the village level.

The District Programme Officer(NVBDCP) Tawang Dr. Thutan Tsering explained about the powers and functions of the DMETF members and gave information on the status of Malaria in Tawang district.