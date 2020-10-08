Chain Snatchers Drag Elderly Woman in Assam; Video Goes Viral

In an unfortunate incident, an old woman being dragged by two people on a motorcycle in a chain-snatching incident.

In a Facebook post by one Manisha Khaund Das it can be seen that the woman can be seen being flung in the air and then rolling over on the street as the two perpetrators rode away on the bike.

Share as much as u can……it can happen to anyone.Watch the video carefully….my mother-in law’s chain was snatched… Publicată de Manisha Khaund Das pe Miercuri, 7 octombrie 2020

Reportedly, the victim identified as 68-year old Kabita Das, was on her routine morning walk on September 16 when the incident took place at around 6 am at Chandmari in Guwahati.

Meanhwhile, and FIR was filed of the incident at Chandmari police station and investigation is underway.