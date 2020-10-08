Flipkart Says Nagaland a Foreign Country, Hence Products Undeliverable

The Internet users of Northeast on Friday went bonkers because of the e-commerce company, Flipkart India alleged sarcastic reply to one of their customers from Nagaland, saying – “Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India”.

Flipkart, the giant e-commerce company was allegedly replying to a normal query of a customer from Nagaland state, one of the eight states in Northeast India when the customer asked a simple question, “why is Flipkart not delivering to Nagaland”? We still didn’t get independence and we are still a part of India. Treat all states equally areeh”!

Head of the Royal house of Tripura, also the Chairman of The Indigenous progressive regional alliance, Pradyot Deb Barman took to twitter and asked Flipkart if this was true.

To those who were questioning me ! Here is the @Flipkart reply ! Don’t shoot the messenger 💪 Nagaland and NE is India even if your heart may not think so pic.twitter.com/qocNMXqH3N — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) October 8, 2020

While the internet communities have cautioned if this is a fake torpedo fired by internet ninja warrior for purposes known for memes or internet satire, other opine it’s used by competitor to lay trap. Whatever the case, the internet is rife with conspiracy theories as to whether or not this is fake or real. Only Flipkart will know the answer.