Govt to Allow Domestic Airlines to Operate with Increase Passenger Capacity

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said domestic airlines will soon be allowed to increase their capacity and operate to 75 percent.

At present domestic airlines are operating at 65 percent capacity, after domestic flights resumed operations on May 25 — following a gap of two months of nationwide lockdown.

“There is no deadline. But this can happen soon as the domestic numbers are going up. Before this, I said that the pre-COVID domestic number will be achieved between Diwali and New Year,” said the aviation minister.