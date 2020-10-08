Indian Army Prove Their Valour Again,Scales Mount Kangto-6 in Arunachal

Indian Army yet again proved its mettle by scaling dominating Mount Kangto-6, a highly challenging & formidable peak standing 6060 mtr (20700 ft) tall in the remote and glaciated terrain of Arunachal Pradesh in close proximity to LAC last week.

A 41 member joint expedition team comprising of Indian Army troops from 4 Corps and NIMAS, was launched to scale Kangto-6 on01 Sep 2020.Before launch of expedition all members underwent rigorous training in mountain & ice craft in near real conditions.

Traversing a distance of 55 km one way, the expedition team established seven intermediate camps enroute and successfully submitted the peak and hoisted the Tricolor on 02Oct 2020, the day Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Father of the Nation.

This fact is a definite testimony of grit & professionalism of our soldiers who are capable of operating at any altitude under most arduous condition at all times.