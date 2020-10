The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the by-polls scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of Manipur on November 7 has come into effect starting today.

The five assembly seats fall under Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.

In a statement issued by the Manipur government stated that deletion or correction of electoral rolls will not be allowed but additions can be done 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations on October 20.