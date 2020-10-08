NSCN(IM) Slams Reports Over Naga Accord, Says No Way Forward Without Naga Flag, Constitution

Slamming media reports on finalising ‘Naga Accord’, NSCN(IM) said it had made its stand very loud and clear that there is no way forward on Indo-Naga talk without finalising on Naga flag and constitution.

According to a report in The Assam Tribune, the outfit clarified that talks on the Naga flag and constitution are going on with the Government of India in all seriousness.

“It has become a matter of ridiculous subject doing the rounds in the media circle that while the informal talk with the Government of India is going on to thrash out the core issues of Naga flag and Yehzabo (constitution), mischief mongers from certain media groups are indulging in wild projection that the Naga accord is finalised,” the ministry of the information and publicity of the NSCN (I-M) said in a release.

Earlier on October 7, reports were doing rounds on media stating the Centre has decided to go ahead with its plan to sign a peace accord with all the other armed rebel groups and civil society organisations of Nagaland.

Although a section of NSCN (I-M) led by its secretary general Th. Muivah has not given their final consent for signing the peace accord, however, its NSCN(I-M) to take its final call to sign the peace accord as all the other stakeholders have approved the “final draft agreement” aimed at bringing an end to decades-old insurgency in Nagaland.