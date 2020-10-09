Assam State Govt Allows Buses to Ply with Full Seat Capacity

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued an order to allow 100% seating of passengers as per capacity in city buses for public transportation.

Earlier, the All Assam Transport Association had called for an indefinite Chakka Bandh on October 5 demanding the removal of 50% cap on passenger buses.

“The Health & Family Welfare Department has received a communication…. whereby it is being informed that the passenger buses and the city buses are presently incurring huge losses since these are plying with 50% capacity as per the existing COVID-19 norms,” stated the health ministry in its order.

It further added that, “The Health & Family Welfare Department after careful consideration of all aspects of the matter and the recent guidelines for re-opening of activities issued by Government of India from time to time, has decided to agree to the request of Transport Department”.

Meanwhile after careful consideration of all aspects of the matter and the recent guidelines for re-opening of activities issued by Government of India below are the points taken into consideration provided:

1. The vehicles should not carry passengers more than the allowed seating capacity

2. No passengers will be allowed to travel standing in the vehicle

3. The passengers will wear masks and no passenger will be allowed to board the vehicle without wearing mask

4. The vehicles owner will ensure the availability of sanitizes in the vehicle

5. The vehicle should be sanitized after every completion of a journey on a route

6. The driver and other staff will wear masks at all times in the vehicle