HAL Employee Arrested For Supplying Fighter Jet Details to ISI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested an employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for allegedly supplying secret information of fighter aircraft to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

According to reports, the accused identified as Deepak Shirsath, was supplying confidential information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to the Pakistani spy agency through WhatsApp and social media.

An offence under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against the 41-year-old man who was working as assistant supervisor.

Meanwhile, three mobile handsets along with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him