Helicopter Services in Nagaland to begin from October 12

Nagaland State Transport has decided to resume weekly helicopter service with effect from October 12.

According to a circular issued by General Manager, NST, weekly service would be resumed with full seat occupancy and with an increase of Rs 300 per seat for all the sectors to take care of additional cost such as mask, face cover, sanitizer etc.

Covid-19 negative report by True Nat/Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR duly countersigned by authorized Medical Officer has to be produced by the passenger before boarding the flight, besides SOPs has to be followed.

Initially resumption of services will be between the district head quarters only.

All operating units have been requested to strictly maintain the contents of the terms and conditions specified by the Government while operating the helicopter service for the safety of all concerned.