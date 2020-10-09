Khandu condoles demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief and condoled the demise of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday.

In a letter to Late Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan, Khandu called the late leader one of the tallest political icons of modern India, who chose politics over civil service to serve the downtrodden and the country, which he did for over 30 years in public office.

“In 1977, Paswanji was elected to the first of what would be eight terms as a Member of the Lok Sabha from Bihar, He will be remembered for his more than 30 year stretch in public service and the founder of BJP’s strong ally Lok Janashakti Party (LJP). In him, we have lost a great leader and a great soul. India will be always indebted to him,” he added.