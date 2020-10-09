Manipur Farmer Grows Organic Cabbage Weighing 7.5 Kg

A village bordering Nagaland in Manipur have become talk of the town overnight.

In social media post, a farmer from Liyai Khunou (Chilao) village in Manipur’s Senapati district has grown a cabbage weighing 7.5 kilograms and picture of which has gone viral on social media.

The picture, which was posted on the popular Facebook page ‘Naga Hills’, has garnered thousands of likes and over 1.5K users have shared it.

Notably, a cabbage normally weights from 500 to 2,000 kilograms, however as the farmer have grown the cabbage by using traditional methods the outcome was promising.

Many social media users hailed the organic farming practices in the Northeast region and urged the government to promote to support organic farming in northeast India.