Manipuri Bodies Burn Effigies of CM Sonowal, Himanta Biswa; Demands Manipuri as Associate Official Language

Manipuri bodies in Assam have burned the effigy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding Manipuri language to be declared as an associate official language in the state.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the state cabinet has decided to make Bodo the associate official language for the state of Assam.

Notably, the Assam state cabinet has also given approval for the constitution of a Bodo Kachari Autonomous Welfare Council outside the 6th schedule area for the welfare of the Bodo community.

Notably the CM Sonowal on October 8 announced that the civil service aspirants of Barak Valley who have not studied Assamese, Bengali, or Bodo languages will be exempted from appearing in the qualifying language paper in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CEE examination.

However, the Manipuri bodies led by Manipuri Youths Front (MYFA) along with other affiliates such as AAMMSU, AAMPAL, others have criticised the decision.

“We are not satisfied with today’s decision as we are demanding Manipuri to be included as the associate official language of the state. We are demanding inclusion and not this,” said Herajit Singh, President, MYFA.

He further stated that they want Manipuri to have the same status as Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali and called for a four language formula in Assam, with Manipuri being the fourth language.