Renowned Singer from Assam Kalpana Patowary Joins AGP

Singer Kalpana Patowary joined Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the presence of party president Atul Bora on October 9.

Notably the singer joined BJP in 2018 at Patna in the presence of Amit Shah and after two years she joined the regional party of Assam in Guwahati at the party headquarter situated at Ambari.

Born in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district, Kalpana is a disciple of Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan and has been influenced by music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

A graduate in English literature from Cotton College and Visharad in Indian Classical Music, Lucknow in 1996, Patowary started publicly performing at the age of four.

Although she has many folk and popular songs to her credit, Bhojpuri music has been her most dedicated foray.

She has lent her voice to numerous films in different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali besides Bhojpuri and Assamese, which is her mother language.