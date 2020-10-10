11 Villages in Manipur Donate Land to Construct National Highway

11 villages of Tamenglong and Tousem sub-divisions in Tamenglong district in Manipur voluntarily offered land to the government for the construction of Tamenglong-Haflong National Highway.

Minister of forest, environment & climate change and sericulture Awangbow Newmai said that representatives of the 11 villages have given in writing, their willingness to offer land to the Government without any compensation. The villages want to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

The minister further said that the construction of the Tamenglong-Haflong National Highway will begin by the year-end.

Additionally, 14 other villages in Assam have also welcomed the project and given their consent without compensation. It is hoped that the road will change the living standard of the people inhabiting in one of the remotest parts of the State.