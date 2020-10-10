Assam Shuts State-Run Madrassas

Assam government has decided to close down government-run Madrassas of the state.

Meanwhile, contractual teachers working in the Madrassas are likely to be shifted to schools under general secondary education.

According to a notification sent by the state secondary school education department to the Directorate of Education it was stated that the government has taken a decision to close downall the Madrassas in the state.

The notification further said that all the contract teachers of all Madrassas in Assam should be transferred to the normal higher secondary schools and the process for the same should be initiated at earliest.

Earlier Assam government has decided to close down madrassas and Sanskrit Tols under various state boards.