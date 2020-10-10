BJP will be in Power for 35 Yrs if People Hang Vivekananda’s Photo at Homes: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the BJP-led government in the state would stay in power for the next 30-35 years if people hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda in their homes.

Speaking at state Mahila Morcha executive committee meeting in Agartala on Wednesday, Deb said he saw Communist party leaders putting up photographs of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin and Mao Tse Tung at their homes. He urged Mahila Morcha leaders to appeal to people to hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages on their front door.

“I have personally seen Communist leaders hanging pictures of Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Tse Tung in their drawing rooms, even in my own village. They hung these pictures at the doors, where we hang pictures of our ishtadevata (gods). Were we able to hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda in our houses in the past two-and-half years?”

“Our party will be kept by our ideologies and culture. If 80 per cent of Tripura households have pictures of Swami Vivekananda hung in them, then this government will stay for another 30-35 years,” Deb added.