Cache of Arms & Ammunition Seized in Manipur

A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a place in Bishnupur district on October 9.

The firearms were seized from Ishok Pat area under Nambol Police Station, a press release issued by Priyadarshini Lashram, Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, said.

The weapons include an AK 56 Rifle, two 9 mm pistols, one .22 rifle, hand grenades and bombs, it said. The seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to Nambol Police Station, the press release said.

It is to be mentioned that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the by-polls scheduled to be held for five assembly seats of Manipur on November 7 has come into effect.

The five assembly seats fall under Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts.