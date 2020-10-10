Centre Issues Advisory to States on Crimes Against women

The Central government on October 10 issued an advisory for states and Union territories to prevent crimes against women.

The Ministry of Home Affairs further reminded state and UT governments of existing laws for “mandatory action by police in cases of crimes against women”.

The ministry listed three important sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that include “compulsory registration of FIR”, completion of the investigation (in relation to rape) within two months and a mandatory medical examination (in a rape or sexual assault case) to be conducted by a registered medical professional, with the consent of the individual, within 24 hours of receiving information of such offence.

“It is requested that States/UTs, may suitably issue instructions to all concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law… also requested to monitor the cases on ITSSO (an online portal to track sexual offence cases) to ensure suitable follow up action,” the notice read.

The advisory further said that “failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety” and warned of “stringent action” against those flouting these rules.