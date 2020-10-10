Kamakhya Temple Opens up for Devotees Starting Tomorrow

The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee, has decided to open the doors for devotees, enabling them to perform Parikrama from tomorrow i.e October 11.

The inner sanctum sanctorum of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati will however remain closed.

The Devalaya Complex gate will remain open from 8 AM till sunset on normal days. However, the timing may be changed during Navratri and Durga Puja.

All devotees will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 at the medical camp organised by Health Department of Assam near the entry point at Nursery (Kamakhya Foothill). Those who have tested within last 3 days will be allowed to visit the temple upon showcasing their reports.

On reaching Kamakhya hilltop, devotees will have to show their reports to the security persons to proceed further.

Devotees will then have to collect Entry Card from Annakshetra office situated in front of Chinnamasta/Kameswar Mandir and proceed to the Devalaya complex.

They will also have to go through Thermal screening and sanitisation chamber at the main gate.

The maximum time allotted for each devotee will be 15 minutes.

Further, no entry would be given to people without face mask. Everyone will have to maintain social distancing.