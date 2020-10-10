Life-size Statue of Late Archbishop Dominic Jala Unveiled in Meghalaya

On the 1st death anniversary of Archbishop Dominic Jala, a life-size statue was unveiled at his parental house in Mawlai Phudmuri in Shillong by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

CM Sangma on his Twitter handle wrote, “We acknowledge his immense contributions to #Meghalaya and we honour his service that has enriched the lives of many. May the life and teachings of His Grace continue to inspire us.”

Unveiled the statue of our dear (L) Archbishop Dominic Jala on his 1st Death Anniversary. We acknowledge his immense contributions to #Meghalaya and we honour his service that has enriched the lives of many. May the life and teachings of His Grace continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/0KaehjO2E3 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 10, 2020

Further, a requiem mass was held in honour of the Most Reverend (L) Dominic Jala on his 1st Death Anniversary.

Archbishop Jala died in an accident at Colusa County, Oakland, California in the USA after a Toyota Prius he was travelling in along with other priests, was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on October 10, 2019 at around 2.20 pm.

The mortal remains reached Shillong from the USA on October 20, 2019 after completing all formalities in California, and laid to rest on October 23, 2019.