Manipur Named ‘CHAMPION STATE’ for Successful Implementation of Van Dhan Yojana

Manipur is named as a “Champion State” in the country for its successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana.

An informative cum knowledge webinar organised by Press Information Bureau and TRIFED on October 1 on “Success Story on Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana – driving Atmanirbhar Bharat – Go vocal for local- for Tribal Communities in North East” attended by Arjun Munda, Minister for Tribal affairs, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region & Chief Ministers and Forests Ministers, Tribal Ministers along with officials of State Implementing Agency/Nodal Department.

Since, the launching of PMVDY in 2019 by the Chief Minister Manipur N Biren Singh, 100 VDVKs have been established with the formation on 1557 SHGs benefitting 30189 tribal entrepreneurs in 14 (fourteen) Forest Divisions of Manipur.

The Van Dhan Kendras have reported sales of MFP products worth Rs 49.10 Lakhs.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister, the programme is being facilitated and monitored at the highest level by active involvement of Forest Minister Awangbow Newmai and PCCF & HoFF Kereilhouvi Angami, IFS.

To ensure the successful implementation on the ground, Gaithaolu Thaimei, IFS Nodal Officer, TRIFED, Manipur is playing an active role.