Tripura State BJP MLAs demand removal of CM Biplab Kumar Deb

NET News Desk

Seven BJP MLAs of Tripura seeks removal of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The MLAs are camping in Delhi to meet the party’s national leadership to remove the CM while calling him “dictatorial, inexperienced and unpopular”.

As per reports, the MLAs led by Sudip Roy Barman, has claimed that he is supported by at least nine MLAs in the house of 60 members in Tripura. Other MLAs who are in Delhi include Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma and Ram Prasad Pal.

At present, the BJP has 36 legislators in the 60-member Assembly, while its ally, IPFT, has eight MLAs. The CPI (M) has 16 MLAs.

Calling it a dictatorial rule in Tripura, the lawmakers asserted that Deb does not trust his MLAs and that he has retained dozens of portfolios with him. “From the rickshaw puller to vegetable/fish vendors to industrialists, everyone in the state resents him,” they quoted.

Reportedly, BJP leaders from Tripura, along with leaders close to Deb, say that there is no threat to the state government. Tripura BJP President Manik Saha said, “The government is completely safe and I can assure you that seven or eight MLAs cannot topple the government.”

BJP’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, has reportedly informed Barman, Deb is unlikely to be replaced as he enjoys the confidence of the Prime Minister.

It said the rebel MLAs are now seeking to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. They are also seeking a meeting with PM Modi. The rebels say a leadership change is necessary if the party wants to stay in power for a longer term in the state.