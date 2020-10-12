16-Yr-Old Arrested for Issuing Rape Threats to MS Dhoni’s Daughter

A class 12 student has been detained by the police in Gujarat for issuing rape threats to MS Dhoni’s daughter on Instagram after CSK’s loss to KKR in the ongoing IPL 2020.

According to reports, the 16-year-old boy was detained by the Gujarat police for allegedly issuing rape threats to Dhoni’s daughter on his wife Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram account.

Meanwhile, disgusting comments against Ziva had sparked massive outrage on social media a couple of days back.

Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh confirmed that the teenager was picked up for questioning where he confessed to having made the threatening message on Instagram.

“The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” Singh told reporters, as per PTI.