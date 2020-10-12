Coronavirus Can Survive for 28 Days on Banknotes, Phone Screen: Study

The COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces including bank notes, phone screens and stainless steel, according to a study by Australian researchers.

As per the study, the SARS-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic, banknotes and glass of mobile phone screens at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

The research involved drying the virus in artificial mucus on a range of surfaces at concentrations similar to samples from COVID-19 patients and then extracting the virus after a month. It found that the survival time declined as the temperature increased.

Also, proteins and fats in body fluids can also increase the survival time of coronavirus.

“The research may also help to explain the apparent persistence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 in cool environments with high lipid or protein contamination, such as meat processing facilities, and how we might better address that risk,” said Trevor Drew, director of the CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness.