No Muslim Will Vote for BJP if Madrassas are Shut: Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that not a single Muslim will vote for the party if state-run madrassas are shut down.

According to a report in TOI, the AIUDF chief said “If they close down the madrassas, the lives of the students enrolled in them will be ruined. At this hour, if they go ahead with this policy, BJP will be the loser. They have already announced that they will field candidates in Muslim areas, but no one will vote for them.”

Earlier, State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday had said that the state government will close down all government-run madrassas since it can not allow religious education to go on with public money and the Madrassa Board and the madrassas will be closed down by November.

Reacting to the statements, Ajmal said he is confident that the state government will bring the process to a halt. “November is far away. Decisions change within minutes. The decision can easily be reversed during a cabinet meeting,” he added.