Rajnath Singh Dedicate 44 BRO-made Bridges to Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated to the nation 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven states and Union Territories through video-conferencing.

The foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang was also laid during the inauguration ceremony.

“Dedicating to the nation 44 bridges constructed by Border Roads Organisation via video conferencing. Do watch!,” Mr Singh said in a tweet.

“With inauguration of these bridges and tunnel, it is a great record in itself. I hope, we will begin a new era for connectivity and development in these states and UTs,” the Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet.