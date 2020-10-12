US President Donald Trump Claims he is ‘Immune’ to Coronavirus

Ahead of Florida rally, United States of America’s President Donald Trump claimed that he was “immune” to the coronavirus after recovering from Covid-19.

The President also tweeted: “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”

Twitter later flagged the tweet as a violation of its rules forbidding the spread of “misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

According to reports, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he felt “fantastically” and was ready to “get out of the basement”.

“It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway,” Trump told the channel. “It looks like I am immune for I don’t know, maybe a long time or maybe a short time…It could be a life time, nobody really knows but I am immune.” Studies have yet to establish whether being infected with Covid-19 leads to future immunity.

Trump is expected to make his first public appearance on the campaign trail since his diagnosis at a rally in Florida today.