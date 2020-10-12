Work for Assam’s Longest Flyover in Guwahati Flagged Off

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the proposed Maligoan flyover in the peseence of PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The construction of the flyover will commence after Durga Puja.

The work for the longest flyover from Maligaon to Kamakhya Gate will be undertaken by PWD (Roads) department.

The Maligoan flyover will be the longest in Assam with a length of 3 km, with an estimated cost of Rs. 420.75 crore.

It extends from Maligoan at one end up to Kamakhya Temple gate at the other. The said flyover will connect the new road that is currently under construction at the Nilachal hill to the main road, via an extended arm to the Pandu Ghat road. This will facilitate easy transportation of commuters from Guwahati Airport to Kamakhya Temple.

Meanwhile, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, “This project is not significant not only for Guwahati and Assam, but also for the entire Northeast. Because Guwahati is the gateway to the Northeast.”