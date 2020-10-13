Ahead of Durga Puja, Midday Meal Workers in Assam Gets Wage Hike

Assam State finance and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press meet said that the state government will hike the wages of the mid-day meal workers of the schools by Rs. 500.

“The state government will add additional Rs. 500 to the existing salary of the mid-day meal workers. Both the cook and helper will get these hiked wages with effect from April 1. At present, they get Rs. 1,000 per from the Government of India,” the minister said.

Notably, the hiked wages for the period of April to October will be deposited to the bank accounts of the workers before the Durga Puja.

Further, Himanta Biswa stated that there are 1,18,998 mid-day meal staff in the state and finance department has already approved the fund of Rs. 34 crore and 20 lakh for their wages.