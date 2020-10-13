Airports Authority of India to Construct Greenfield Airport in Arunachal

Considering importance of air connectivity to the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, 15kms from the city of Itanagar.

It will be constructed in 4100 sqm area and be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “The opening up of Itanagar Airport will provide tremendous aviation boost to Arunachal. Good to see

@AAI_Official working round the clock for completion of project. The airport will also facilitate fixed-wing flight services within Arunachal via airfields spread across the state.”